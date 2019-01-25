Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Friday afternoon, police say. The boy was transported to Temple University Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the boy was shot multiple times throughout his body around 4:20 p.m. at G Street and Ontario Street.

No arrests have yet been made.