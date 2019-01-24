Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — The 8,000 truckers who work for Walmart are getting a raise, as the retailing heavyweight looks to hire hundreds more amid an ongoing shortage of drivers.

Walmart’s bid to recruit more truck drivers had it running national TV ads in the fall, shortening the hiring process and offering referral bonuses of as much as $1,500. The company hired 1,400 new drivers in 2018, and “hundreds more are slate to join in 2019,” according to Walmart.

