PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Doomsday Clock remains two minutes to midnight as it was revealed Thursday morning.

Every year, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists decide if the events of the past year pushed us closer or further from the apocalypse. The closer to midnight we are, the more danger we are in.

This time last year, we were two minutes from midnight, which is the closest the clock had been since the Cold War.

A new abnormal: It is still 2 minutes to midnight

“This new abnormal is a pernicious and dangerous departure from the time when the United States sought a leadership role in designing and supporting global agreements that advanced a safer and healthier planet. The new abnormal describes a moment in which fact is becoming indistinguishable from fiction, undermining our very abilities to develop and apply solutions to the big problems of our time. The new abnormal risks emboldening autocrats and lulling citizens around the world into a dangerous sense of anomie and political paralysis,” said Dr. Rachel Bronson, the group’s president and CEO.

The group attributes this to climate change and also the use of nuclear weapons.