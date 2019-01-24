  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local, Local TV, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has announced its largest expansion in park history – a massive 100,000-gallon beach entry-style pool. The new attraction, called Calypso Springs, will also feature an obelisk-style fountain with spontaneously erupting geyser, an open lounge deck with hundreds of chairs, oversized umbrellas, bimini shade covers available for rental and a new dining location.

Credit: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

It’s Hurricane Harbor’s largest attraction since the waterpark opened in 2000.

Calypso Springs will be located between the Taak It Eez Ee Creek lazy river and Tornado water slide.

It’s slated to open summer 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s