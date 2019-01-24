Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has announced its largest expansion in park history – a massive 100,000-gallon beach entry-style pool. The new attraction, called Calypso Springs, will also feature an obelisk-style fountain with spontaneously erupting geyser, an open lounge deck with hundreds of chairs, oversized umbrellas, bimini shade covers available for rental and a new dining location.

It’s Hurricane Harbor’s largest attraction since the waterpark opened in 2000.

Calypso Springs will be located between the Taak It Eez Ee Creek lazy river and Tornado water slide.

It’s slated to open summer 2019.