WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school bus driver who left a five-year-old boy on a bus in Delaware has been fired by the busy company he works for. The boy got on the bus Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. and then likely fell asleep.

The boy wasn’t found until the bus driver re-boarded the bus for the afternoon route.

He attends Linden Elementary in the Red Clay School District.

The school district told Eyewitness News that procedures were not followed by the driver.

“Attendance was taken late that day in that classroom and it did not get down to the main office in time for the calls that go out to parents telling them that your child is not in school today. So, unfortunately, there were a number of points that did not go well and this just shouldn’t have happened,” said Pati Nash, a public information officer for the Red Clay School District.

CBS3 has been told the boy is in good health.