'Roof Rat': Joel Embiid's Post Game Presser Interrupted By Rat In Ceiling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An uninvited guest stole the spotlight during Joel Embiid’s post game press conference Wednesday night.

Jojo’s face says it all….

Credit: CBS3

There apparently was something scurrying around in the ceiling above him.  You could hear some reporters in the room shout, “rat.”

WIP producer Dave Uram was also in the room.

“As he is about to answer, all of sudden, you start to hear something above him – inside of the ceiling – and it’s crawling and crawling away,” said Uram. “It was a very funny, not awkward, but funny moment.”

Embiid did manage to collect his thoughts and keep answering questions after the weird moment.

As for what was in the ceiling? Not sure we’ll ever know!

