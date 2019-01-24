BREAKING:Police: 2 Men Shot More Than 20 Times In Philly Double Homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people are dead after a gunman opened fire on two men more than 20 times.

It happened on Thursday night on 68th Avenue and Old York Road in the East Oak Lane section of the city.

Credit: CBS3

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot 19 times by the gunman. He later died at the hospital.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot 6 times. He also died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

