LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A Lansdale man was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. In March 2018, Preston Lonnberg-Lane, 30, stabbed his adopted father multiple times and ripped out his eyeball during the assault.

Thomas Lane died two days later as a result of his injuries.

On March 27, 2018, police responded to the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue for a viscous knife attack.

Upon arrival, officers found Lonnberg-Lane standing barefoot in his driveway, reportedly shaking. He asked officers for help, stating that there were injured people inside the residence, police say.

Officers entered the residence to find 74-year-old Thomas Lane on his bedroom floor bleeding from stab wounds to his upper body, including his neck, the back of his head and his arm.

Officers also found one of the victim’s eyeballs on the floor beside him.

An investigation revealed that Lonnberg-Lane ripped out his father’s eyeball during the assault, police say.