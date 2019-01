Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 55-year-old man has been taken to the hospital after falling down an elevator shaft at a construction site on Thursday morning.

It happened on the 3900 block of North Delaware Avenue in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

Crews were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. for a report of the man falling six feet down an elevator shaft.

He was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital and is in stable condition.