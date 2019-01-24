Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The iconic 30th Street Station flipping board is coming down this weekend, officials have announced.

The William H Gray III 30th Street Station Solari split-flap board was installed in the 70s. But it’s coming down this weekend so Amtrak can modernize the station to comply with ADA-law.

“The new Passenger Information Display System is necessary to help us modernize the station, comply with ADA-law and sync the main board with the gate boards, which will improve the overall customer experience for our Philadelphia customers,” said David Handera, Amtrak’s vice president of passenger accessibility.

Many have spoken out about keeping the sign.

Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02) says there are efforts to reincorporate the Solari board back into 30th Street Station.

“I appreciate Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to meeting this challenge with a solution that honors the history of 30th Street Station and ensures a safe, enjoyable experience for all passengers,” said Congressman Boyle. “Accessibility is of paramount importance. However, at 30th Street Station, there is tremendous opportunity to achieve these aims in a manner that also retains the iconic character of the Solari sign – of which thousands of passengers have spoken out in support. I remain committed to continuing my advocacy with Amtrak to achieve such a resolution.”

Travelers will see temporary board this weekend until the Passenger Information Display System installation is complete in late February.

The Solari is headed to The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania for now.

“We too have a deep appreciation for the board as part of our history and are working with Congressman Boyle and other leaders to make sure this board has a temporary home at The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania until it can be reincorporated into the station for everyone to enjoy,” said Handera.