Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SALEM, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A man who allegedly shot at officers who were trying to arrest him is now facing attempted murder charges. Salem County prosecutors say Eric Smith Jr. also faces aggravated assault and weapons counts stemming from Wednesday’s confrontation in Salem.

The shooting spurred a standoff that lasted for more than three hours before the 26-year-old Quinton Township man surrendered.

Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted For Stealing Cartons Of Cigarettes From Wawa In Radnor Township

Authorities say a U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force was trying to arrest Smith on some warrants when they arrived at his girlfriend’s apartment.

As they entered the apartment, Smith left through a bedroom window and went onto a roof where he allegedly fired multiple rounds at the officers. One officer returned fire, but no one was injured.

Smith’s aunt, Rebecca Holmes, says she doesn’t know what Smith was originally charged with on the warrants.

Police Asking For Public’s Help Locating ATM Skimming Suspects In Marlton

“I’m just thanking God that he’s OK and he surrendered,” said Holmes.

Schools and businesses in the city about 45 miles southeast of Philadelphia were locked down during the standoff.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)