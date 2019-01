Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you eat fried chicken or fish on the regular, you could have a higher risk of dying.

A new study done on post-menopausal women in the United States found women who enjoyed fried chicken at least once a day had a 13 percent higher risk of death from any cause.

Increase In Number Of Female Veterinarians Committing Suicide, Report Finds

Women who ate fried fish or shellfish each day saw a seven percent greater risk of dying.