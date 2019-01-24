  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Center City’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened its door Thursday morning. BEYOND/HELLO is located at 12th and Sansom Streets.

It’s one of nearly 50 medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Pennsylvania.

“So, at our dispensary, we offer all of the products that are acceptable in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” explained Blythe Huestis with the dispensary. “Flour for vaporization, oil cartridges, tinctures, capsules and topical lotions, we do not have edibles. They are not currently approved.”

To get inside, you need a state-issued medical cannabis card.

For information on how to get one, check out the department of health’s website.

