PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The popular bubble gum company Big League Chew has added a softball-inspired character to front their packaging. The company says a female softball player is now featured on its top-selling flavor, Outta Here Original.

“Big League Chew is bubble gum fun for everyone, which is why we are so excited to introduce our newest character to the world,” said Rob Nelson, inventor of Big League Chew. “We often draw inspiration for future products from our dedicated fans and customers. Whether it is fun alternative name suggestions for our bubble gum flavors or new characters to feature, we hear you and we appreciate you. This new pouch is inspired by the girls who play hard and dream big. Welcome to the Big League Chew family.”

Steve Greene, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Ford Gum, says featuring a softball player on their packaging has been in the works for years.

You can order a 12-pack of the new gum for $18 online.