RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect accused of stealing cartons of cigarettes from a Wawa in Radnor Township.

It happened at the Wawa on the 200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man demanded cartons of cigarettes. He then implied he had a gun and threatened to shoot the cashier if he did not comply.

The suspect fled the store with three cartons of Newport 100 and two cartons of Marlboro RGD in a plastic Wawa bag. He was seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators say the man committed a similar robbery at a Wawa store in Upper Darby on Jan. 2.