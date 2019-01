Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Two Camden firefighters are recovering after getting hurt battling a fire on Thursday.

Pictures show the raging flames shooting out of the house on the 2700 block of High Street this morning.

Five people were forced out of the home.

We’re told the two injured firefighters are expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.