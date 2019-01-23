Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The family of former Phillies pitcher, Roy Halladay sits down with CBS3 one day after Roy was posthumously voted into the baseball Hall of Fame.

Brandy Halladay, the widow of two-time Cy Young winner Roy Halladay and her two sons say the news is surreal.

“July is when it is really going to hit, when you’re there at Cooperstown and they’re actually being inducted and you walk through the Hall of Fame, that’s when it’s going to hit us the most,” said Brandy.

Halladay died in 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

“We wish that he was here, but I also think that being here with the boys and being able to watch the writers, watch the fans, watch the writers and the cities and the country–the world of baseball come together has made this really special,” Brandy says. “So bittersweet, yes, but I am so honored and amazed by everything, I know that he would have felt the same.”

Halladay was traded to the Philadelphia in 2009. Brandy says their time here was everything they could have dreamed of.

“I loved it there! I loved every minute there. It was exciting and it was fun and you knew exactly where you stood,” she said. “They respected hard work and they respected the guy who stood up and did his job and I think that’s what I loved the most about Philly, is they work hard and they love hard too. To have the support of a city like that is amazing! That’s why we wanted to be there.”

Halladay spent four seasons in Philadelphia where he threw the 20th perfect game in MLB history. A life filled with passion that ended when he was just 40 years old.

“Was it worth it?” asks CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija.

“In some ways yes, in some ways no. When I think about my kids growing up and playing baseball, okay great. We kind of know how to do this, but at the same time, it’s hard. Did we benefit? Clearly,” Brandy says. In hindsight was it worth it? Tough question. But we’re here and my boys are taken care of and we’re taken care of, and we have this amazing family in baseball. So yeah. We’ll make sure that everything that happened was for a good reason. So yeah, it was worth it,” Brandy adds.

“Penn State! Continuing this baseball tradition in your family. What does that mean to you? Especially now?” asks Kartalija.

“It’s cool to continue the tradition, but even to just go to a school like that, without baseball is incredible. So baseball on top of that is the icing on the cake,” said Halladay’s son, Braden.

And everybody who knew Doc knew he worked hard.

“This is what happens when you do your job the right way. He was challenged and inspired by the guys on that stage there today,” said Brandy. “He was a hard worker, he was dedicated to his job, he was paid very well to do something and he wanted to make sure he earned his paycheck. Even though Roy’s not here, the fact that you still want to hear what we have to say and you value our role in baseball, this means a lot to us.

Brandy says Doc’s plaque will have a blank cap, honoring his time with both the Blue Jays and the Phillies.