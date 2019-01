Gunman Who Fired Shots From Roof Of Building In Custody Following Hours-Long Standoff In Salem, Police SayThe shooting happened on the 100 block of East Broadway.

Man's Body Found Encased In Ice At Pool In Bucks CountyPolice in Bucks County are investigating after they say a body was found encased in ice in a pool in Bucks County on Tuesday.

More Than 70 Alleged Heroin, Opioid Dealers Arrested During 'Operation Wildfire' In Chester County, DA SaysThe accused dealers were pushing powerful, and in some cases, deadly narcotics, and using firepower to protect their business enterprise.

5 Injured Following Chemical Exposure At Delaware County Energy PlantIt is not known yet what caused the hazmat situation.

Video Of 2 Young Sixers Fans Dance-Off Monday Night Goes ViralEveryone saw Dominic Prybella, he has the cast on his arm and Anthony Stuard on the dance-cam.

Bitter Cold Weather Poses Greater Threat For Thinner People, Research ShowsNew research shows how much you weigh can also be a factor.

Death Of Man Ruled An Accident After Body Found Encased In Ice Inside Bucks County PoolThe 29-year-old had been reported missing from his home in Lambertville, New Jersey in mid-December after he did not appear for work.

High Blood Pressure Medication Recalled For Cancer-Causing IngredientPrinston Pharmaceutical Inc. has voluntarily recalled one lot of Irbesartan and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ Tablets due to a detection of trace amount of an unexpected impurity found in an ingredient.

Woman, Boyfriend Attacked After 4 Break Into Upland Borough Home, Police SayPolice in Upland Borough say four people have been arrested after a stabbing incident over the weekend.

'It's A Terrible, Terrible, Terrible Tragedy': Overdosing Mother Rolled Onto, Killed 13-Month-Old Son, Police SayThirty-three year old Antoinette King has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.