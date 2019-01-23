Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia law on ‘lost and stolen’ guns has been on the books for nearly a decade, but never enforced–until now.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner held a press conference Wednesday morning in Center City with local officials, including Police Commissioner Richard Ross and City Council President Darrell L. Clarke.

Krasner says his office will now start enforcing the law that says citizens must report a lost or stolen gun.

Krasner says the deadline to report a lost or stolen firearm is 24-hours. Just call 9-1-1 or face a $2,000 fine.