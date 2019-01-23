Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He was nearly killed, shot in the face during a robbery a week ago tonight and somehow he survived. Now he’s speaking out as police release new clues in the manhunt for his attackers.

For Glenn Hudson, North Philadelphia is home. It’s where he felt safe up until Jan. 16.

“I was in progress of going to pick up a meal. I encountered five young men,” recounted Hudson.

Holding back tears, Glenn walked CBS3 through the night he was robbed and shot in the face on the corner of 22nd Street and Cambria.

“I was approached and they said, ‘Old head this is a robbery. Give your money up,’” Hudson recalled.

In newly released surveillance video four of the young men took what was in Glenn’s pockets and the fifth attempted to take his life.

“All I can remember is a loud sound and a flash,” Hudson says.

Glenn was shot point blank in the face and hit the ground.

“I heard a voice in my ear say, ‘Glenn get up, get up!’ And I managed to get up,” he said.

Glenn was rushed to Temple Hospital where doctors said he was lucky to be alive.

Unfortunately, Glenn is reliving the nightmare daily as police work to arrest the men responsible.

“I’m always gonna have doubts. Most of all I can’t even walk out the door without that flashback. I’m trying my best to get over it but I know it’s not going to be easy,” says Hudson.

The bullet is still lodged in Glenn’s jaw. Doctors are waiting for scar tissue to form around bullet before it can be removed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.