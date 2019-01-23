Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SALEM, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect is in custody following an hours-long standoff in Salem, New Jersey. Salem police say Eric Smith is in custody after opening fire on U.S. Marshal Service agents who were attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants around 11:30 a.m.

Eric Smith is the man police arrested here in Salem. His aunt tells us she had no idea he was charged with anything ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/H9TIbdmADW — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 23, 2019

Police say Smith fired multiple rounds from an apartment building rooftop on the 100 block of East Broadway and barricaded himself for hours. At least one U.S. Marshals agent returned fire.

“Law enforcement took cover, established a perimeter and the schools were placed on lockdown. New Jersey State Police, along with the Aviation and K-9 unit, assisted in securing the scene,” said Salem Police Chief John Pelura

UPDATE: Police say he has fired shots from the roof of a building https://t.co/TcZj95aV8i — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 23, 2019

For much of the afternoon, part of East Broadway was shutdown and traffic was diverted. Video from Chopper 3 showed a heavy police presence during the ordeal. People could watch what was happening from a safe distance.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying moments they heard bullets being sprayed in downtown Salem.

“I just heard a whole lot of boom, boom, boom, and when I walked downtown, I seen all this going on,” said one eyewitness.

“I show up and see guys with long guns out here — that’s not good,” said another person.

After three hours of talks with a negotiator, Smith peacefully surrendered.

Smith’s aunt, Rebecca Holmes, says she doesn’t know what Smith was originally charged with on the warrant.

“I’m just thanking God that he’s OK and he surrendered,” said Holmes.

Police would not say what Smith was initially charged with.

No one was injured in the shooting.