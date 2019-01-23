Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRAINER, Pa. (CBS) — Five people have been injured following a chemical exposure at an energy plant in Delaware County on Wednesday morning. Hazmat crews were dispatched to Monroe Energy LLC on the 4100 block of Post Road in Trainer around 10 a.m.

According to Delaware County Emergency Services Director Timothy Boyce, five people are being treated for injuries sustained from an exposure to a chemical release.

Monroe Energy has their own response team containing the chemical release, decontaminating the injured and cleaning up the scene.

The energy company says there is no hazmat and no leak and that the contractors were transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

There is no word if this is a gas or liquid release.

It is not known yet what caused the release.

