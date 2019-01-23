BREAKING:Gunman Fires Shots From Roof Of Building In Salem, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — CompleteCare Health Network is getting ready to bring smiles to children’s faces. On Feb. 1, the CompleteCare located at 1200 North High Street in Millville is hosting an event to celebrate “Give Kids a Smile Day.”

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., children between the ages of 2 to 18 can get free dental exams, dental education materials, giveaways and much more.

Walk-ins for the event are welcome and for more information, visit their website www.completecarenj.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s