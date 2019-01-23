Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — CompleteCare Health Network is getting ready to bring smiles to children’s faces. On Feb. 1, the CompleteCare located at 1200 North High Street in Millville is hosting an event to celebrate “Give Kids a Smile Day.”

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., children between the ages of 2 to 18 can get free dental exams, dental education materials, giveaways and much more.

Walk-ins for the event are welcome and for more information, visit their website www.completecarenj.org.