  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Super Bowl

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Buffalo Wild Wings says the entire country can eat free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone,” said Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. “Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”

The company says everyone in America will win a free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time if the big game goes into overtime.

The Patriots take on the Rams on Feb 3, 2019. You can watch the game right here on CBS3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s