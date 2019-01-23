Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Buffalo Wild Wings says the entire country can eat free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone,” said Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. “Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”

The company says everyone in America will win a free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time if the big game goes into overtime.

The Patriots take on the Rams on Feb 3, 2019. You can watch the game right here on CBS3.