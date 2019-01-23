BREAKING:Gunman Fires Shots From Roof Of Building In Salem, Police Say
SALEM, N.J. (CBS) — Police have surrounded the area after they say a gunman fired shots from the roof of a building in Salem, New Jersey. The active shooter situation is taking place on the 100 block of East Broadway.

Police received the initial call around 11:40 a.m.

Video from Chopper 3 shows officers on the roofs of some buildings and a heavy police presence.

Roadways are shut down going into Salem, including Route 45 and Route 49.

Salem Middle School and Salem County Offices are currently on lockdown due to the police activity.

SWAT units are on the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

