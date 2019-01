Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 6600 block of North 18th Street, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming out of the basement and first floor.

One person suffered burns and two others suffered smoke inhalation.

No word on what sparked the flames.