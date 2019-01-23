Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy and five women have been charged following a brawl during an eighth-grade basketball game at Pennsville Middle School over the weekend.

Pennsville officers were called to the school for a fight during a basketball game on Jan. 19. Officers say several female parents were involved in a verbal altercation which then turned physical.

No one suffered any serious injuries.

On Wednesday, police announced that six people have been charged in connection to the brawl:

Asis Martin, 22, of Salem

Kamya Kibler, 20, of Salem

Ta’kyah Dow, 18, of Salem

Wanda Rivera, 34, of Pennsville

Wanda Rios, 52, of Pennsville

Thirteen-year-old boy, of Salem

Martin, Kibler and Dowe have been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, while Rivera, Rios and the teen boy were only charged with disorderly conduct.

They were all released pending a court date.