EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A structure fire has closed a portion of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday.

Crews are battling the fire on the 6700 block of East Black Horse Pike.

The Black Horse Pike is currently closed between Fire and Tilton Roads.

There is no word on any injuries from the fire or how the blaze started.

