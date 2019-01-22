  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s dangerous to be out in the bitter cold temperatures. One local business is doing something about it, by opening its doors to people who have no place to go.

South Street Cinema in Queen Village held  a “code blue” screening overnight. The theater opened at 11 p.m. Monday, playing movies and providing free popcorn for people who may otherwise stay outside.

Guests were treated to some classic, silent films.

“We’ve done it about nine nights so far. We’re not sure how many more nights we’ll be allowed to do it, but we knew it was going to be cold tonight and we knew if we brought one person in tonight to make them safe it was worth coming in for,” said South Street Cinema Proprietor Bill Arrowood.

Arrowood says the outreach has been a community effort with nearby businesses and neighbors helping out.

