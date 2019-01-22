Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you sit on the Schuylkill Expressway or Route 42 during rush hour traffic, you know it can be stressful. Now, researchers say it can mess with your mind too.

The average commuter spends 42 hours a year stuck in rush hour traffic, according to a Texas A&M University study.

Economists found traffic takes a toll on your psychological well-being and has even been linked to domestic violence.

It stems from the sense of helplessness you experience in traffic and its unpredictability.