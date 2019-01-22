  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attention KFC lovers, now your whole house can smell like your favorite meal.

KFC UK says gravy superfans can win one of 230 limited edition candles which will be available on a first come, first serve basis online.

Credit: KFC

The KFC Gravy Candle has been infused with the soothing aromas of the popular fast food gravy.

KFC Selling Firelog That Smells Like Fried Chicken

“You’re not dreaming. You really can now fill your home with the incredible aroma of KFC gravy with this limited edited candle… it’s staggeringly nose stimulating,” a KFC spokesperson tells CBS Philly.

Customers looking to win the candle can learn more by clicking here.

