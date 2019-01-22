Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you think driving in New Jersey can be a nightmare, you may be right. A new study has ranked the Garden State in the top 10 worst states for drivers.

According to WalletHub’s 2019’s Best & Worst States to Drive In Report, New Jersey has some of the nation’s highest rush hour congestion and highest auto maintenance costs in the country. New Jersey ranked 42nd overall.

The report compared all 50 states on four key indicators: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, access to vehicles and maintenance, and safety.

Pennsylvania was ranked as the 26th best state to drive in. According to the report, Pennsylvania has some of the lowest rush hour congestion, lowest car theft, and plenty of auto repair shops. Delaware came in right behind Pennsylvania, taking the 27th spot for best state to drive in.

Oregon topped the list as the best state to drive in and Hawaii ranked as the worst state to drive in due to high gas prices, high auto maintenance costs and few auto repair shops.