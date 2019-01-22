Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Wistar Institute is featuring some amazing images that look like art but they’re actually part of scientific and medical research. The new exhibit takes you into a microscope world like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

It is a firework, maybe some modern art or an alien creature.

In fact, these are digital photographs taken through a microscope.

“Not too many people see this sort of stuff, you’re going to be seeing things you think that looks familiar until you read the caption and realize that’s nothing like what I thought it was,” said James Hayden of the Wistar Institute.

The Nikon Small World Exhibit is a display of images used for medical research.

Delaying First Bath Can Be Beneficial For Baby, Study Finds

“I just like seeing the different ways you can see the world,” said Ruya Erkut, a student at Carver High School.

Students from Carver High School in the Women of Tomorrow program were among the first to see the exhibit.

You’ve heard of three-dimensional images, these are 6-D. They’re manipulated with a computer to highlight certain aspects.

“The red cells are the cancer cells that we’re looking [at] and trying to figure out how they metastasize,” said Hayden.

The free exhibit runs until April 5.

It’s traveling the country but the only stop in Pennsylvania is happening at the Wistar Institute.