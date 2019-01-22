  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Stephanie Stahl
Filed Under:Local TV, Wistar Institute

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Wistar Institute is featuring some amazing images that look like art but they’re actually part of scientific and medical research. The new exhibit takes you into a microscope world like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

It is a firework, maybe some modern art or an alien creature.

In fact, these are digital photographs taken through a microscope.

“Not too many people see this sort of stuff, you’re going to be seeing things you think that looks familiar until you read the caption and realize that’s nothing like what I thought it was,” said James Hayden of the Wistar Institute.

The Nikon Small World Exhibit is a display of images used for medical research.

Delaying First Bath Can Be Beneficial For Baby, Study Finds

“I just like seeing the different ways you can see the world,” said Ruya Erkut, a student at Carver High School.

Students from Carver High School in the Women of Tomorrow program were among the first to see the exhibit.

You’ve heard of three-dimensional images, these are 6-D. They’re manipulated with a computer to highlight certain aspects.

“The red cells are the cancer cells that we’re looking [at] and trying to figure out how they metastasize,” said Hayden.

The free exhibit runs until April 5.

It’s traveling the country but the only stop in Pennsylvania is happening at the Wistar Institute.

Stephanie Stahl

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s