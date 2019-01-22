Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Mummers Mardi Gras Parade is marching out of Manayunk and back home to South Philly. The 16 string bands announced it will host the event at the 2300 Arena on Feb 23.

The event had been staged on Main Street in Manayunk for the past five years, but the board of the Manayunk development corporation voted to end it.

“We haven’t the ‘Show of Shows’ in about four to five years and this is exactly what we are trying to do, turn it back into the ‘Show of Shows,’” said John Pignotti, President of Philadelphia String Band Association. “You’re going to have the String Band Association here performing, inside, outside.”

Proceeds benefit the String Band Association.