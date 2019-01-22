Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is a city rich in history but a new study says most Americans can’t identify our cities skylines.

While you may think it’s unmistakable – a majority of the country sees otherwise.

New York has the Chyrsler Building. Chicago has the Sears Tower. So what about Philadelphia?

“The Deco Building and the Peco Building as well has colors at night,” said one woman.

Rocky would most likely not be able to recognize what our city has become.

The skyline has rapidly been expanding since the 1980’s.

When that gentleman’s agreement to not top Billy Penn at City Hall was busted by the construction of Liberty One and Two – and it’s been growing ever since.

“I think it’s a nice skyline,” said one man.

“With all the construction going on, Philadelphia is going to become the new New York,” added another man.

Maybe not, but many Americans may mistake our skyline for it.

In fact of the 1,000 people polled in a recent study, 37 percent thought our architecture belonged to New York.

Just over one-fourth of some 26 percent correctly identified Philadelphia’s skyline.

“I’m not surprised because me personally, I would not have known if I didn’t live in Philadelphia,” said a woman.

Perhaps surprisingly, Houston was the most recognizable, nationwide 51 percent could spot it.

With huge plans for even bigger changes, some 2.1 million square feet of new construction, most of it planned west of the Schuylkill River.

“There is a lot more to come,” said another man. “There is a lot of building in our future and it’s exciting to be here.”

In the coming years, even fewer may be able to identify our city’s horizon.