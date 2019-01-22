Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (CBS Local) — A puppy that survived attempted euthanasia has found a forever home after his incredible story of survival went viral.

Rudolph, a 7- to 8-month-old pit bull mix, was euthanized at an overcrowded shelter in Oklahoma, but it didn’t work, and when Rudolph woke up, the veterinarian refused to do it again.

That’s when he was taken to King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter in Davenport, Iowa.

“He was at a shelter that was full so the vet euthanized him,” King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter explained on Facebook. “But God had a different plan because he woke up. And thank goodness the vet said he wouldn’t do it again. So we brought him to our shelter in hopes somebody would come adopt him and give him a second chance at life.”

“Not only was he going to be put down, but he was. He was euthanized, he was injected, and he woke up,” Rochelle Dougall, assistant director at King’s Harvest Animal Shelter, told CBS affiliate WHBF. “For me this is definitely a first, for King’s Harvest we’ve never heard of anything like that.”

After Rudolph’s story was shared on Facebook, the shelter was flooded with adoption applications. People lined up at the shelter’s doors before it opened on Friday morning and phones rang off the hook.

With so many people interested in the popular pup, it was a hard choice to make. But Rudolph’s enthusiasm for Joyce and Mitchell Valentine, a mother and son duo who live in Davenport, helped the shelter decide Friday afternoon.

“It’s amazing and it’s almost a miracle in itself,” Mitchell told WHBF. “We know that there were a lot of people who really wanted him, we do…We just fell in love with him.”

And the love hasn’t stopped since.

“There’s something about this dog that’s meant to be here,” said Joyce Valentine. “There’s a plan for him, I don’t know what it is, but I’m glad I get to be a part of it.”

The Valentines say Rudolph, now nicknamed “Rudy,” fits right in. They say he’s becoming fast friends with his new puppy brother, their 4-year-old pit bull, Thatchet.

“He’s made himself completely comfortable,” said Joyce. “Snuggles up with our pit Thatchet, they sleep together.”