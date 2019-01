Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Locals call it “Everybody’s Hometown” but apparently people in Media, Delaware County are onto something.

A new study released by SmartAsset ranked Media the sixth best place in the U.S. to retire.

The study looked at several factors, like doctors and recreation centers per capita.

The best place in the U.S. to retire according to this study? Naples, Florida.