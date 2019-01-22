  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been critically injured after he was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section.

Philadelphia Police responded to the 6500 block of North 17th Street around 11 a.m., where they found a victim who had gunshot wounds to his abdomen, right thigh and left leg.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and authorities are still looking for the weapon.

The nearby Wagner school was placed on lockdown but it was lifted shortly after 11:30 a.m.

If you have any information, Philadelphia police would like to hear from you.

