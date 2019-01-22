Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A person was rescued after their car ended up submerged in the water in Mount Laurel. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Holiday Boulevard.

According to authorities, the driver lost control of their car and plunged into the water.

When the fire department was called out, they found the driver on top of the vehicle.

The driver was rescued but the extent of their injuries is not known.

There is no word on how the driver lost control of the vehicle.