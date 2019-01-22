Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Dozens of rabbits are recovering after they were found living in frigid temperatures and unsanitary conditions outside of a Bucks County home last week.

The Bucks County SPCA rescued the animals Thursday after receiving an anonymous tip.

The rabbits were found at a home on Big Oak Road in Lower Makefield. The SPCA says they found many of the rabbits living on top of their own feces and several had ear mites.

The rabbits are now being spayed and microchipped so they can be adopted from the SPCA office in Lahaska.