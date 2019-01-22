  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Dozens of rabbits are recovering after they were found living in frigid temperatures and unsanitary conditions outside of a Bucks County home last week.

Credit: Bucks County SPCA

The Bucks County SPCA rescued the animals Thursday after receiving an anonymous tip.

Credit: Bucks County SPCA

The rabbits were found at a home on Big Oak Road in Lower Makefield. The SPCA says they found many of the rabbits living on top of their own feces and several had ear mites.

Credit: Bucks County SPCA

The rabbits are now being spayed and microchipped so they can be adopted from the SPCA office in Lahaska.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s