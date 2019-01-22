Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bucks County are investigating after they say a man’s body was found encased in ice in a pool in Bucks County on Tuesday. The discovery was made at a business located on Main Street.

Police say the body was encased in ice and has to be cut from the pool.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and county detectives are investigating.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office says it’s too early to tell if the death is suspicious.

The exact cause of death and identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Temperatures plummeted on Sunday as some areas hit below 12 degrees into Tuesday morning.

