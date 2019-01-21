  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you feeling sad or depressed today? There could be a reason why.

The third Monday in January has been dubbed “Blue Monday” by British psychologist Cliff Arnall.

He came to this conclusion by factoring in weather, worries over post-holiday debt, having to return to work and failed New Year’s resolutions.

If you’re experiencing “Blue Monday,” Dr. Arnall has some tips.

He says try not to wallow in your sadness. Instead, consider what’s contributing to your blood mood and make proactive changes.

