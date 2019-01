Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (CBS) – It looks like police in one Massachusetts town have a sense of humor!

An officer blasted “Frozen’s” hit song “Let It Go” from their patrol car on Saturday night.

This was in Somerville, which is just outside of Boston.

One man heard the music, then tweeted out this video.

@universalhub just the Somerville PD going down the street to enforce snow emergency parking, blaring out “Let It Go” along the way pic.twitter.com/Q9TFeeAmyI — [0] (@teeheehee) January 20, 2019

The officers were enforcing winter storm parking regulations, when they played the catchy song.