PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, but the path leading there was paved in controversy. The league is now discussing whether to make pass interference calls reviewable after the reportedly refs blew a call in the NFC Championship – setting the Rams up to win.

“I’m just getting off the phone with the league office, they blew the call,” New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said in a post-game interview.

But even more are buzzing about the AFC Championship game, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the New England Patriots.

The Patriots winning the overtime coin toss and Brady doing what he does best – pushing downfield and scoring a touchdown – sudden death, the Chiefs offense not even setting foot on the field.

“It wasn’t good seeing Mahomes sitting on the sideline and the game ended,” said one fan.

Many football fans sounding off hoping to see the overtime rules changed.

“If the rule were changed, it would probably be more fair to both teams,” said Lisa.

“Let each team have a run,” another fan said.

“It was a great game,” said Merrill Reese.

Even legendary Philadelphia Eagles broadcaster Merrill Reese feels the overtime rule should be changed.

“To really make it equal, once you get into overtime, the coin toss should determine who gets the ball first and then each team should be guaranteed one possession.

Reese says the overtime rules are designed to prevent player injury.

“They worry about lengthening the game,” said Reese. “The longer you’re on after the initial 60 minutes, there is a greater chance of injury. If I’m getting $90 million from a guaranteed contract deal, I’m expecting to play.”

He doesn’t expect the league to change the rule anytime soon.

“Whether or not they change it remains to be seen,” said Reese. “They’re usually very slow and they don’t react to one or two games so it’ll depend on the owners. Leave it to the owners. The owners run the league. The commissioner just goes off what the owners want.”