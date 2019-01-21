Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook is launching a new tool for users in the United States Monday. It will allow you to post and sign online petitions for social causes directly on your news feed.

The “community actions” feature also lets users tag relevant public officials and organizations, create fundraisers and organize events.

Some worry this new platform can be used by malicious actors to spread disinformation.

But Facebook says it’s using a combination of user monitoring, algorithms and human enforcers to manage the feature.