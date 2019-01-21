  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Facebook, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook is launching a new tool for users in the United States Monday. It will allow you to post and sign online petitions for social causes directly on your news feed.

The “community actions” feature also lets users tag relevant public officials and organizations, create fundraisers and organize events.

Credit: CBS3

Some worry this new platform can be used by malicious actors  to spread disinformation.

Experts Say Stretching Can Help Prevent ‘Smartphone Thumb,’ Other Injuries Caused By Phone Overuse

But Facebook says it’s using a combination of user monitoring, algorithms and human enforcers to manage the feature.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s