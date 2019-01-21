  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Stephanie Stahl
Filed Under:concussions, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New findings on children and concussions show they experience symptoms longer than adults and too much rest may not be the best remedy. Fifteen-year-old Grace Kamvakis has a mean spike but volleyball has not always been her game.

Grace grew up playing soccer. Three years ago, she was hit in the head with a soccer ball two different times.

Her concussion symptoms lasted six months.

“Headaches, obviously,” said Kamvakis. “Sensitivity to light. Sensitivity to noise, dizziness. I couldn’t use computers or anything.”

“She had a headache for a long time,” said Grace’s mother, Heidi Kamvakis.

Now research in the Journal of American Osteopathic Association says children under age 13 experience concussion symptoms much longer than older teens and adults.

“Up to four weeks and longer, than adults – adults, more like two weeks,” said Dr. Hallie Zwibel, Director of NYIT Center for Sports Medicine.

19 Children Have Died From Flu So Far This Season, CDC Report Says

And, experts now say total rest after suffering a concussion is no longer recommended as long as symptoms don’t return or get worse.

“We found that more than 48 hours of strict rest has actually negative consequences. So getting children, adolescents, adults back in their activities – school, work is actually producing better outcomes,” said Dr. Zwibel.

Researchers stress athletes should not compete if they are experiencing symptoms and for lingering problems, vision and balance rehab can help.

That’s what got Grace back on her feet.

“Obviously I wanted to be on the field but it’s better to just sit out and get better,” said Kamvakis.

She still worries about suffering another concussion but says being able to use her hands playing volleyball makes her feel a bit safer.

The study also finds children with ADHD, depression or anxiety may have concussion symptoms that last even longer.

Stephanie Stahl

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s