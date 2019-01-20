Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While the worst of the storm is behind us, the worst of the temperatures haven’t even pushed into the region yet. Most of the precipitation will end around midday as our winds shift out of the northwest.

These winds will be the vehicle to usher in the coldest air we have seen so far this season and at times are expected to gust more than 30 miles per hour, peaking Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop anywhere from 24 to 35 degrees in just 12 hours.

We are forecasting the numbers to drop below freezing as early as 4 p.m.

At that point, any standing water or areas of ponding will begin to freeze and that will result in black ice and dangerous conditions on the roadway.

As the mercury continues to drop, the low temperature tonight will bottom out around 7 degrees.

Not only will this be the coldest air we have seen since last January, but it will feel even colder when you factor in the wind.

Because of this, a wind chill advisory has been issued for the region and goes into effect starting 11 p.m. Sunday.

Much of the area will deal with sub-zero wind chills as we head into the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It goes without saying that with temperatures like this, you need to bundle up – throw on the flannel, grab the extra blanket, grab the wool socks and crank up that heat.