Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to lend his support to a former Phillie’s mission to get voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. President Trump threw his support behind pitcher Curt Schilling’s polarizing Hall of Fame candidacy.

Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right! @marklevinshow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

Schilling “deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right!” President Trump tweeted.

Schilling may have the record to be a Hall of Famer but he has grown into one of the most polarizing candidates on the ballot because of his post-retirement comments.

Curt Schilling: I’d Be Elected To Hall Of Fame If I Said ‘Lynch Trump’

Schilling has made racist and homophobic remarks on social media, which eventually got him fired from an ESPN analyst gig in 2016.

A long-time Trump supporter, Schilling got into hot water after he tweeted a joke about lynching journalists during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Schilling was likely never a Hall of Fame lock to begin with, but he has repeatedly said that he believes his comments are being used to justify keeping him out of the Hall of fame.

The 52-year-old pitched for 20 big-league seasons, posting a 3.46 career ERA with 3,116 strikeouts — the 15th most all time.

But, like President Trump said, it was in the postseason where Schilling was his most effective.

In 19 career playoff games, Schilling lowered his ERA to 2.23, winning three Word Series along the way.

Curt Schilling Fights With Fake Sidney Ponson Twitter Account After HOF Vote

The Hall of Fame results will be announced Tuesday.

Schilling needs 75 percent of voters’ approval to enter the Hall. In 2017, Schilling received just 51.6 percentage of votes in his sixth year of eligibility.

Former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay is also expected to be inducted in his first year of eligibility.