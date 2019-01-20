Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — Police allege that a New Jersey mother overdosing on drugs apparently rolled onto and suffocated her young child. The Lumberton Township police department said the 13-month-old boy’s grandmother called 911 shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and both mother and child were found unresponsive in the mother’s bed.

Police said they were able to revive the woman, but first responders performing CPR on the boy were unable to revive him.

Authorities said it appeared the mother, whose name wasn’t released, had rolled over onto the boy and suffocated him. She was charged with child endangerment and taken to Burlington County jail.

