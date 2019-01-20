Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have arrested eight suspects — ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old — for a wild string of car thefts. In total, police say the suspects stole 38 vehicles.

The thefts date back to Oct. 31, 2018 and as recently as Jan. 15. All thefts occurred at the Trans Cargo, LLC at 170 Pigeon Point Road and the Autoport, Inc. located at 203 Pigeon Point Road in New Castle.

In each incident, police say the suspects gained entry to the lots by climbing over or under fencing. Then, they would enter parked vehicles with the keys stored inside and drive them off the property, sometimes ramming the stolen cars through secured gates.

In most cases where a vehicle was used to ram a gate, the vehicle became disabled and was left at the scene. In other cases, stolen vehicles ran out of gas while attempting to flee onto northbound I-495.

In total, 38 vehicles were stolen with approximately half since recovered, police say.

On Saturday, troopers observed five suspects exit a silver Toyota Corolla and hopping the fence into the Trans Cargo yard in another attempt to steal a vehicle.

Troopers attempted to apprehend the suspects, who fled on foot. Police were able to locate and apprehend all five suspects, and later the three remaining suspects in the silver Corolla who attempted to flee in the vehicle were also caught.

A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun and other evidence linking the suspects to the other vehicle thefts.

The eight teens charged all face a litany of charges: 15-year-olds Arielle Rice, Muhnir Bey-Stockton and Menaje Schell; 16-year-old Yameen Mofield; 17-year-olds Autumn Rice, Markell Grasty and Ahseen Campbell-Watts; and 18-year-old Namir McFarland.

All suspects but Arielle and Autumn Rice are from Philadelphia. The two girls are from Drexel Hill.